The San Francisco Giants versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Monday at 7:45 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in LaMonte Wade Jr and Paul Goldschmidt.

The Cardinals have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Giants (-130). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -130 +110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 5-4.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have not covered in any of their last four games with a spread.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 47.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (16-18).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, San Francisco has a 12-13 record (winning 48% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 56.5% chance to win.

San Francisco has played in 65 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-32-4).

The Giants have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-17 15-15 15-18 18-14 23-26 10-6

