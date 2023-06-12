Monday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (27-39) and San Francisco Giants (33-32) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on June 12.

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (4-6) against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-2).

Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last four games with a spread, the Giants failed to cover each time.

This season, the Giants have won 16 out of the 34 games, or 47.1%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco is 12-13 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

San Francisco has scored 302 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Giants have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

