Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Brandon Crawford (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Read More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .192 with seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Crawford has had a hit in 18 of 38 games this season (47.4%), including multiple hits three times (7.9%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (10.5%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this year (10 of 38), with two or more RBI three times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 games this season (28.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.203
|AVG
|.179
|.292
|OBP
|.258
|.328
|SLG
|.375
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|22/8
|K/BB
|20/6
|2
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 64 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander went four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 6.00 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
