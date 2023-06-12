On Monday, Brandon Crawford (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .192 with seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Crawford has had a hit in 18 of 38 games this season (47.4%), including multiple hits three times (7.9%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (10.5%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this year (10 of 38), with two or more RBI three times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 games this season (28.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .203 AVG .179 .292 OBP .258 .328 SLG .375 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 22/8 K/BB 20/6 2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings