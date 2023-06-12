Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Austin Slater returns to action for the San Francisco Giants against Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis CardinalsJune 12 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 8 against the Rockies) he went 1-for-3.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- In 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), Slater has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (31.3%), Slater has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this season.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|.357
|AVG
|.417
|.419
|OBP
|.417
|.536
|SLG
|.417
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|5/0
|1
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 64 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
