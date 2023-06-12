Austin Slater returns to action for the San Francisco Giants against Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis CardinalsJune 12 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 8 against the Rockies) he went 1-for-3.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

In 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), Slater has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (31.3%), Slater has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this season.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 .357 AVG .417 .419 OBP .417 .536 SLG .417 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 5/0 1 SB 1

