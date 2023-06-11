The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has seven doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .245.
  • Flores has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Flores has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (29.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (10.4%).
  • He has scored in 14 of 48 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 21
.241 AVG .250
.291 OBP .318
.443 SLG .400
8 XBH 5
4 HR 2
15 RBI 4
18/6 K/BB 11/6
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Wesneski gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.