Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has seven doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .245.
- Flores has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (29.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (10.4%).
- He has scored in 14 of 48 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.241
|AVG
|.250
|.291
|OBP
|.318
|.443
|SLG
|.400
|8
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|4
|18/6
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Wesneski gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
