The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has seven doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .245.

Flores has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (29.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (10.4%).

He has scored in 14 of 48 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .241 AVG .250 .291 OBP .318 .443 SLG .400 8 XBH 5 4 HR 2 15 RBI 4 18/6 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings