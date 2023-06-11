Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.255 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .470, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 40 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (13.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has driven in a run in 17 games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.7%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.288
|AVG
|.297
|.327
|OBP
|.350
|.462
|SLG
|.477
|9
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|9
|25/4
|K/BB
|30/7
|7
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Wesneski (2-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .246 batting average against him.
