The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.255 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .470, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 40 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (13.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has driven in a run in 17 games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.7%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .288 AVG .297 .327 OBP .350 .462 SLG .477 9 XBH 14 4 HR 3 11 RBI 9 25/4 K/BB 30/7 7 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings