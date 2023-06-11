On Sunday, Mitch Haniger (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cubs.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has eight doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .225.

Haniger has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 37 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.6% of them.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (10.8%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.4% of his games this season, Haniger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 37 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .233 AVG .215 .269 OBP .271 .301 SLG .446 5 XBH 7 0 HR 4 8 RBI 12 20/4 K/BB 20/4 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings