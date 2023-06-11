Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Mitch Haniger (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cubs.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has eight doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .225.
- Haniger has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 37 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.6% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (10.8%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.4% of his games this season, Haniger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 37 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.233
|AVG
|.215
|.269
|OBP
|.271
|.301
|SLG
|.446
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|12
|20/4
|K/BB
|20/4
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
