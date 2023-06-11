Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Mike Yastrzemski (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .248.
- In 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (11 of 44), with two or more RBI five times (11.4%).
- He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.253
|AVG
|.244
|.309
|OBP
|.316
|.400
|SLG
|.477
|8
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|11
|23/6
|K/BB
|26/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Wesneski gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.