On Sunday, Mike Yastrzemski (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .248.

In 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (11 of 44), with two or more RBI five times (11.4%).

He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .253 AVG .244 .309 OBP .316 .400 SLG .477 8 XBH 10 1 HR 5 5 RBI 11 23/6 K/BB 26/8 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings