Kelsey Plum and the Chicago Sky will clash when the Las Vegas Aces (7-1) play the Sky (5-4) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, June 11 at 3:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Las Vegas fell short in a 94-77 loss against Connecticut. The Aces were led by Plum, who ended the game with 16 points, while A'ja Wilson added 13 points, four assists and three steals. With a final score of 77-62, Chicago lost to Los Angeles the last time out. Alanna Smith led the team (19 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 5 BLK, 50 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT).

Aces vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1100 to win)

Aces (-1100 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+650 to win)

Sky (+650 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-13.5)

Aces (-13.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been led by their offense, as they rank best in the WNBA by putting up 91.1 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points allowed (79 per contest).

This year, Las Vegas is pulling down 35.5 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 34.8 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

With 21.4 assists per game, the Aces are second-best in the league in the category.

Las Vegas is forcing 13.6 turnovers per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but it has committed just 12.4 turnovers per game (best).

The Aces have a 35.3% three-point percentage this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined by sinking 8.4 threes per game (second-best).

It's been rough sledding for Las Vegas in terms of threes allowed, as it is giving up 8.3 treys per game (third-worst in WNBA) and is allowing a 39.8% three-point percentage to opposing teams (worst).

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces put up 92.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 88.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

In home games, Las Vegas allowed 4.3 more points per game (86.2) than in road games (81.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Aces fared better in home games last year, sinking 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces are 6-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Aces have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1100 or shorter.

Las Vegas is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Aces have a 91.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

