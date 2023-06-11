LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on June 11 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.413) this season, fueled by 53 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 35 of 59 games this season (59.3%), including 15 multi-hit games (25.4%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this year (27.1%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (44.1%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.261
|AVG
|.284
|.404
|OBP
|.422
|.511
|SLG
|.402
|12
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|10
|18/21
|K/BB
|27/22
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (1.0 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.