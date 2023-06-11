LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on June 11 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.413) this season, fueled by 53 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 35 of 59 games this season (59.3%), including 15 multi-hit games (25.4%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this year (27.1%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this year (44.1%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .261 AVG .284 .404 OBP .422 .511 SLG .402 12 XBH 6 5 HR 3 10 RBI 10 18/21 K/BB 27/22 0 SB 2

