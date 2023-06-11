The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .242 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 20 of 31 games this season (64.5%), Pederson has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this season (45.2%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (19.4%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .255 AVG .231 .345 OBP .365 .404 SLG .500 4 XBH 6 1 HR 4 8 RBI 12 9/7 K/BB 17/9 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings