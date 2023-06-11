Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Read More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .242 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 20 of 31 games this season (64.5%), Pederson has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this season (45.2%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (19.4%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.231
|.345
|OBP
|.365
|.404
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|12
|9/7
|K/BB
|17/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Wesneski (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
