J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, J.D. Davis (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (57) this season while batting .285 with 20 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- In 36 of 59 games this year (61.0%) Davis has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (15.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has had at least one RBI in 30.5% of his games this year (18 of 59), with two or more RBI eight times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.8%.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.265
|AVG
|.304
|.368
|OBP
|.365
|.398
|SLG
|.559
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|22
|27/15
|K/BB
|33/9
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Wesneski (2-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .246 batting average against him.
