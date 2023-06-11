On Sunday, J.D. Davis (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (57) this season while batting .285 with 20 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

In 36 of 59 games this year (61.0%) Davis has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (15.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has had at least one RBI in 30.5% of his games this year (18 of 59), with two or more RBI eight times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.8%.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .265 AVG .304 .368 OBP .365 .398 SLG .559 7 XBH 13 3 HR 6 12 RBI 22 27/15 K/BB 33/9 1 SB 0

