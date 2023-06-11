The Chicago Cubs (28-36) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the San Francisco Giants (32-32), at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the mound, while Hayden Wesneski (2-2) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Giants vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.37 ERA) vs Wesneski - CHC (2-2, 4.15 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

Brebbia (2-0) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed two innings without a run or hit allowed in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.37 ERA this season with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 27 games.

In six starts this season, Brebbia has not yet earned a quality start.

In six starts this season, Brebbia has yet to get through five or more innings.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

John Brebbia vs. Cubs

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .244 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.394) and 72 home runs.

The Cubs have gone 0-for-6 in one game against the right-hander this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hayden Wesneski

Wesneski gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 47 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.

Wesneski heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Wesneski enters the game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He given up at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.

