Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Cubs on June 11, 2023
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bookmakers have set player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Nico Hoerner and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 43 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.413/.454 on the year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 6
|3-for-3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
J.D. Davis Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Davis Stats
- J.D. Davis has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 34 RBI (57 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .285/.366/.480 on the season.
Davis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 9
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 7
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI (65 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.
- He's slashing .279/.332/.378 so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 9
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has collected 62 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .254/.348/.398 slash line so far this year.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
