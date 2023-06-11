LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (32-32) will match up against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (28-36) at Oracle Park on Sunday, June 11. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +120. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.37 ERA) vs Hayden Wesneski - CHC (2-2, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Giants versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Giants (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Giants will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 15 out of the 33 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have a 7-11 record (winning only 38.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 9-7 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 4th Win NL West +2000 - 4th

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.