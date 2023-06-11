Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs are ready for a matchup with J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank ninth-best in MLB play with 80 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .412.

The Giants have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

San Francisco is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (289 total).

The Giants rank 14th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

The Giants average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.262).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

John Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.

Brebbia has not recorded a quality start on the season.

Brebbia, who averages one per appearance, has not yet gone five or more innings in a start this season (in six starts).

He is looking to have his fourth straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Rockies W 10-4 Away John Brebbia Dinelson Lamet 6/7/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home John Brebbia Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs - Home John Brebbia Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals - Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers - Away - Bobby Miller 6/17/2023 Dodgers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.