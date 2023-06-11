Sunday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (32-32) and Chicago Cubs (28-36) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on June 11.

The Giants will give the ball to John Brebbia (2-0, 3.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Hayden Wesneski (2-2, 4.15 ERA).

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Giants have not covered in any of their last five games with a spread.

The Giants have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 15 (45.5%) of those contests.

San Francisco is 7-11 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 289 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule