Giants vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (32-32) and Chicago Cubs (28-36) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on June 11.
The Giants will give the ball to John Brebbia (2-0, 3.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Hayden Wesneski (2-2, 4.15 ERA).
Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Giants have not covered in any of their last five games with a spread.
- The Giants have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 15 (45.5%) of those contests.
- San Francisco is 7-11 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- The Giants have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 289 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|@ Rockies
|W 10-4
|John Brebbia vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 7
|@ Rockies
|W 5-4
|Logan Webb vs Connor Seabold
|June 8
|@ Rockies
|W 6-4
|Alex Cobb vs Chase Anderson
|June 9
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Marcus Stroman
|June 10
|Cubs
|L 4-0
|John Brebbia vs Kyle Hendricks
|June 11
|Cubs
|-
|John Brebbia vs Hayden Wesneski
|June 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Logan Webb vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 13
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Jack Flaherty
|June 14
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Bobby Miller
|June 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
