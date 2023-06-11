Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Brandon Crawford (batting .259 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .192 with seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (18 of 37), with at least two hits three times (8.1%).
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.0% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 games this season (29.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.203
|AVG
|.179
|.292
|OBP
|.258
|.328
|SLG
|.375
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|22/8
|K/BB
|20/6
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
