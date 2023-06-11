On Sunday, Brandon Crawford (batting .259 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .192 with seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (18 of 37), with at least two hits three times (8.1%).

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.0% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 games this season (29.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .203 AVG .179 .292 OBP .258 .328 SLG .375 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 22/8 K/BB 20/6 2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings