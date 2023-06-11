How to Watch the Aces vs. Sky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces (7-1) square off against the Chicago Sky (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ.
Aces vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, MARQ
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Aces vs. Sky
- Las Vegas puts up 11.5 more points per game (91.1) than Chicago gives up (79.6).
- This season, Las Vegas has a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 42.2% of shots Chicago's opponents have knocked down.
- The Aces are 7-1 when they shoot better than 42.2% from the field.
- Las Vegas shoots 35.3% from deep, 4.2% higher than the 31.1% Chicago allows to opponents.
- The Aces have a 3-1 record when the team hits more than 31.1% of their three-point shots.
- Las Vegas and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 0.6 fewer rebounds per game.
