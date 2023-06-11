The Las Vegas Aces (7-1) square off against the Chicago Sky (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, MARQ

ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, MARQ Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Sky