The Las Vegas Aces (7-1) play the Chicago Sky (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ.

The matchup has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 88 Sky 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-5.7)

Las Vegas (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 169.4

Aces vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has three wins in games against the spread this season.

Out of Las Vegas' games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces have been lifted by their offense, as they rank best in the WNBA by posting 91.1 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points allowed (79 per contest).

With 35.5 rebounds per game, Las Vegas ranks seventh in the WNBA. It gives up 34.8 rebounds per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Aces rank best in the WNBA by committing only 12.4 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they rank sixth in the league (13.6 per contest).

The Aces are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 8.4 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

The Aces rank ninth in the WNBA by giving up 8.3 threes per game, but they are allowing a 39.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks second-worst in the league.

Las Vegas is attempting 44.9 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 65.4% of the shots it has attempted (and 74.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 23.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 34.6% of its shots (and 25.3% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.