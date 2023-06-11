The Las Vegas Aces (7-1) clash with the Chicago Sky (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sky matchup.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ

ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sky have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Las Vegas has covered the spread twice when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Aces games have gone over the point total four out of times this season.

So far this season, three out of the Sky's games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

