William Karlsson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Karlsson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

William Karlsson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).

In 14 of 82 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Karlsson has a point in 41 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 12 times.

Karlsson has an assist in 32 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability is 50% that Karlsson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 7 53 Points 3 14 Goals 2 39 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.