The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.244 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 40 of 50 games this season (80.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (32.0%).

He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has driven in a run in 17 games this year (34.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (48.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .300 AVG .297 .340 OBP .350 .480 SLG .477 9 XBH 14 4 HR 3 11 RBI 9 23/4 K/BB 30/7 7 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings