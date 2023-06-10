Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.244 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 14th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 40 of 50 games this season (80.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (32.0%).
- He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has driven in a run in 17 games this year (34.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (48.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.300
|AVG
|.297
|.340
|OBP
|.350
|.480
|SLG
|.477
|9
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|9
|23/4
|K/BB
|30/7
|7
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (0-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
