Shea Theodore will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play on Saturday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Theodore? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Shea Theodore vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore has averaged 21:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +16).

Theodore has a goal in eight of 55 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 32 of 55 games this season, Theodore has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Theodore has an assist in 28 of 55 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Theodore goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Theodore has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 55 Games 6 41 Points 6 8 Goals 2 33 Assists 4

