Reilly Smith will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Smith's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Reilly Smith vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:58 per game on the ice, is +11.

In Smith's 78 games played this season he's scored in 22 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Smith has a point in 43 of 78 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 24 of 78 games this season, Smith has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 50% that Smith goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Smith has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Smith Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 6 56 Points 2 26 Goals 1 30 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.