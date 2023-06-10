Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final showcases the Florida Panthers hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 advantage in the series. The Panthers are the favorite (-110) in this matchup against the Golden Knights (-110).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Saturday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-110)

Panthers (-110) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 16-11-27 record in overtime games this season and a 51-22-9 overall record.

Vegas has earned 55 points (24-8-7) in its 39 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Golden Knights registered only one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-10-2 (four points).

When Vegas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 15 points (4-11-7 record).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 65 times, earning 122 points from those matchups (60-3-2).

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 30 games and registered 45 points with a record of 22-7-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 49 games. The Golden Knights went 27-18-4 in those matchups (58 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 1st 36.9 Shots 31.6 15th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 10th 22.8% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

