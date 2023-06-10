Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Roy? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nicolas Roy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

Roy's plus-minus this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is +10.

Roy has netted a goal in a game 13 times this season in 65 games played, including multiple goals once.

Roy has a point in 26 games this season (out of 65), including multiple points three times.

Roy has had an assist in a game 14 times this year over 65 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Roy goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Roy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Roy Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 65 Games 7 30 Points 3 14 Goals 3 16 Assists 0

