Nicolas Roy Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Final Game 4
Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Roy? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Nicolas Roy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Roy Season Stats Insights
- Roy's plus-minus this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is +10.
- Roy has netted a goal in a game 13 times this season in 65 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Roy has a point in 26 games this season (out of 65), including multiple points three times.
- Roy has had an assist in a game 14 times this year over 65 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability that Roy goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Roy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.
Roy Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|65
|Games
|7
|30
|Points
|3
|14
|Goals
|3
|16
|Assists
|0
