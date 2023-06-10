The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is hitting .222 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Haniger has picked up a hit in 52.8% of his 36 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Haniger has an RBI in 12 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (13 of 36), with two or more runs six times (16.7%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .229 AVG .215 .267 OBP .271 .286 SLG .446 4 XBH 7 0 HR 4 8 RBI 12 20/4 K/BB 20/4 1 SB 0

