Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is hitting .222 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Haniger has picked up a hit in 52.8% of his 36 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Haniger has an RBI in 12 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (13 of 36), with two or more runs six times (16.7%).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.229
|AVG
|.215
|.267
|OBP
|.271
|.286
|SLG
|.446
|4
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|12
|20/4
|K/BB
|20/4
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (0-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
