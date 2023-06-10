Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Yastrzemski has recorded a hit in 28 of 43 games this year (65.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (23.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more RBI five times (11.6%).
- He has scored in 23 games this year (53.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.264
|AVG
|.244
|.321
|OBP
|.316
|.417
|SLG
|.477
|8
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|11
|22/6
|K/BB
|26/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
