The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks.

Yastrzemski has recorded a hit in 28 of 43 games this year (65.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (23.3%).

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more RBI five times (11.6%).

He has scored in 23 games this year (53.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .264 AVG .244 .321 OBP .316 .417 SLG .477 8 XBH 10 1 HR 5 5 RBI 11 22/6 K/BB 26/8 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings