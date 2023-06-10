Mark Stone Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Final Game 4
Mark Stone will be in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center. Looking to wager on Stone's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Mark Stone vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Stone Season Stats Insights
- In 43 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.
- In 14 of 43 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 26 of 43 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- In 18 of 43 games this season, Stone has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 62.5% that Stone goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Stone Stats vs. the Panthers
- On defense, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|43
|Games
|5
|38
|Points
|4
|17
|Goals
|2
|21
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.