Mark Stone will be in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center. Looking to wager on Stone's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mark Stone vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 43 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In 14 of 43 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 26 of 43 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 43 games this season, Stone has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Stone goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Stone Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 43 Games 5 38 Points 4 17 Goals 2 21 Assists 2

