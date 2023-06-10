LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 10
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.420) this season, fueled by 53 hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Wade has recorded a hit in 35 of 58 games this season (60.3%), including 15 multi-hit games (25.9%).
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.6% of his games this year, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 of 58 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.273
|AVG
|.284
|.418
|OBP
|.422
|.534
|SLG
|.402
|12
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/21
|K/BB
|27/22
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
