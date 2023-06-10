The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.420) this season, fueled by 53 hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Wade has recorded a hit in 35 of 58 games this season (60.3%), including 15 multi-hit games (25.9%).

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.6% of his games this year, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 of 58 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .273 AVG .284 .418 OBP .422 .534 SLG .402 12 XBH 6 5 HR 3 10 RBI 10 17/21 K/BB 27/22 0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings