Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchessault's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:08 per game on the ice, is +2.

In 23 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Marchessault has a point in 43 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points 12 times.

Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Marchessault goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 76 Games 7 57 Points 6 28 Goals 4 29 Assists 2

