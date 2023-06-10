Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 10
Joc Pederson -- hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .250 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.
- This year, Pederson has recorded at least one hit in 20 of 30 games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 46.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 12 of 30 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.273
|AVG
|.231
|.365
|OBP
|.365
|.432
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|12
|9/7
|K/BB
|17/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
