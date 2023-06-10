Joc Pederson -- hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .250 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

This year, Pederson has recorded at least one hit in 20 of 30 games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 46.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.

He has scored in 12 of 30 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .273 AVG .231 .365 OBP .365 .432 SLG .500 4 XBH 6 1 HR 4 8 RBI 12 9/7 K/BB 17/9 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings