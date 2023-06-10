Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights play the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Eichel against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Jack Eichel vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, Eichel has a plus-minus rating of +26, while averaging 18:46 on the ice per game.

In Eichel's 67 games played this season he's scored in 21 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Eichel has a point in 43 of 67 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

In 33 of 67 games this season, Eichel has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Eichel goes over his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eichel Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 67 Games 6 66 Points 8 27 Goals 1 39 Assists 7

