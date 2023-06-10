J.D. Davis and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (117 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 57 hits, batting .289 this season with 20 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 58), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (31.0%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 23 of 58 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .274 AVG .304 .377 OBP .365 .411 SLG .559 7 XBH 13 3 HR 6 12 RBI 22 27/15 K/BB 33/9 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings