J.D. Davis and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (117 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis leads San Francisco with 57 hits, batting .289 this season with 20 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Davis has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.3% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 58), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18 games this season (31.0%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 23 of 58 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 27
.274 AVG .304
.377 OBP .365
.411 SLG .559
7 XBH 13
3 HR 6
12 RBI 22
27/15 K/BB 33/9
1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Hendricks (0-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
