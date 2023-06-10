J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
J.D. Davis and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (117 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Cubs Player Props
|Giants vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Giants vs Cubs
|Giants vs Cubs Odds
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 57 hits, batting .289 this season with 20 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 58), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (31.0%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 58 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.274
|AVG
|.304
|.377
|OBP
|.365
|.411
|SLG
|.559
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|22
|27/15
|K/BB
|33/9
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks (0-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.