Ivan Barbashev will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play on Saturday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Barbashev's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Barbashev has averaged 16:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In 14 of 82 games this season Barbashev has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 35 of 82 games this year, Barbashev has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Barbashev has an assist in 27 of 82 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Barbashev goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Barbashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 8 45 Points 9 16 Goals 1 29 Assists 8

