Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 4 on June 10, 2023
Player prop betting options for Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Eichel and others are available in the Florida Panthers-Vegas Golden Knights matchup at BB&T Center on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Eichel drives the offense for Vegas with 66 points (one per game), with 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games (playing 18:46 per game).
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Jun. 8
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Chandler Stephenson is a leading scorer for Vegas with 65 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 49 assists in 81 games.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Jun. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
Jonathan Marchessault Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Jonathan Marchessault has 57 points so far, including 28 goals and 29 assists.
Marchessault Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Jun. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|2
|2
|3
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Tkachuk, who has scored 109 points in 79 games (40 goals and 69 assists).
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jun. 8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
Put your picks to the test and bet on Panthers vs. Golden Knights player props with BetMGM.
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has accumulated 78 points (1.1 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jun. 8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.