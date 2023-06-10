Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 4
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center showcases the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights facing off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 10, airing on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 2-1 in the series. The Panthers are favored, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Golden Knights, who have -105 moneyline odds.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-115)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|6
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 14, or 70.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Vegas has gone 14-6, a 70.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 51.2% chance to win.
- Vegas has played 59 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Six of Vegas' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Golden Knights have averaged a total of 5.8 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.
- During their past 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 2.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Golden Knights have allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.
