Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center showcases the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights facing off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 10, airing on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 2-1 in the series. The Panthers are favored, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Golden Knights, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Golden Knights (-105) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for BetMGM today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 14, or 70.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vegas has gone 14-6, a 70.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 51.2% chance to win.

Vegas has played 59 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 267 (14th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with BetMGM.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Six of Vegas' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Golden Knights have averaged a total of 5.8 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.

During their past 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 2.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Golden Knights have allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.