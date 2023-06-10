On Saturday the Vegas Golden Knights take the road against the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-1 advantage in the series. Bookmakers favor the Panthers in this matchup, giving them -110 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-110).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 72 of 101 games this season.

The Panthers are 15-9 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 20 games this season, with 14 upset wins (70.0%).

Florida is 16-9 (winning 64.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Vegas has a record of 17-8 in games when bookmakers list the team at -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+145) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-161) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.8 4 2.1

