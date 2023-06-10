The Florida Panthers take the ice for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 2-1 in the series.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/8/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 11th in the league.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Panthers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 24 goals over that span.

Panthers Key Players