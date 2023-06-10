How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Final Game 4
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers take the ice for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 2-1 in the series.
The Panthers matchup with the Golden Knights will air on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|6/8/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|6/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|7-2 VEG
|6/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|5-2 VEG
|3/7/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|2-1 FLA
|1/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|4-2 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 11th in the league.
- With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Panthers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 24 goals over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
