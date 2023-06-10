LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (32-31) will clash with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (27-36) at Oracle Park on Saturday, June 10. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET.

The Giants are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+140). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.65 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (0-2, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Giants and Cubs matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Giants (-165) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.06 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Thairo Estrada get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 32 times and won 15, or 46.9%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 4-3 (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 4-6 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cubs had a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 4th Win NL West +2000 - 4th

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.