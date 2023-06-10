LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants square off against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank ninth-best in MLB play with 80 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 11th in baseball with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Giants have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

San Francisco has the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (289 total runs).

The Giants rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Giants strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.

San Francisco has a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.272).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

John Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went one scoreless inning against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering two hits.

So far this year, Brebbia has not recorded a quality start.

Brebbia has not lasted five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts). He averages 0.9 per outing.

He is trying to make his third straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Orioles L 8-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies W 10-4 Away John Brebbia Dinelson Lamet 6/7/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs - Home John Brebbia Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs - Home Alex Wood Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals - Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers - Away - Bobby Miller

