Kyle Hendricks will be on the mound for the Chicago Cubs when they take on LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

The Cubs are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Giants (-115). The contest's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -115 -105 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have a record of 1-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games. San Francisco's last three contests have gone under the set point total, and the average total in that run was 10.2.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 46.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (15-17).

San Francisco has a 15-17 record (winning 46.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 53.5%.

In the 63 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-31-4).

The Giants have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-16 15-15 14-17 18-14 22-25 10-6

