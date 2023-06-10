Giants vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Hendricks will be on the mound for the Chicago Cubs when they take on LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
The Cubs are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Giants (-115). The contest's total is listed at 7.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Giants vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 7:35 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-115
|-105
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 5-4.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Giants have a record of 1-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games. San Francisco's last three contests have gone under the set point total, and the average total in that run was 10.2.
Read More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have won 46.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (15-17).
- San Francisco has a 15-17 record (winning 46.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- In the 63 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-31-4).
- The Giants have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-16
|15-15
|14-17
|18-14
|22-25
|10-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.