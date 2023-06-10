Giants vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (32-31) going head-to-head against the Chicago Cubs (27-36) at 7:35 PM (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Giants, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Giants will give the ball to John Brebbia (2-0, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 4.70 ERA).
Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Giants have a record of 5-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Giants have won one of their last six games against the spread.
- The Giants have won 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season San Francisco has won six of its 14 games, or 42.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Giants.
- San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 289 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|Orioles
|L 8-3
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Tyler Wells
|June 6
|@ Rockies
|W 10-4
|John Brebbia vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 7
|@ Rockies
|W 5-4
|Logan Webb vs Connor Seabold
|June 8
|@ Rockies
|W 6-4
|Alex Cobb vs Chase Anderson
|June 9
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Marcus Stroman
|June 10
|Cubs
|-
|John Brebbia vs Kyle Hendricks
|June 11
|Cubs
|-
|Alex Wood vs Hayden Wesneski
|June 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Logan Webb vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 13
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Jack Flaherty
|June 14
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Bobby Miller
