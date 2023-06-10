Saturday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (32-31) going head-to-head against the Chicago Cubs (27-36) at 7:35 PM (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Giants, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Giants will give the ball to John Brebbia (2-0, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 4.70 ERA).

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Giants have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Giants have won one of their last six games against the spread.

The Giants have won 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season San Francisco has won six of its 14 games, or 42.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 289 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule