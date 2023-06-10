Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play on Saturday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Stephenson against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Chandler Stephenson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.

Stephenson has a goal in 16 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Stephenson has a point in 47 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points 10 times.

Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Stephenson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 7 65 Points 3 16 Goals 0 49 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.