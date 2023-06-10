Brandon Crawford -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .197.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in four games this season (11.1%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has driven in a run in 10 games this year (27.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 of 36 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .213 AVG .179 .304 OBP .258 .344 SLG .375 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 22/8 K/BB 20/6 2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings