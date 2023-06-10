Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .197.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in four games this season (11.1%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has driven in a run in 10 games this year (27.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 of 36 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.213
|AVG
|.179
|.304
|OBP
|.258
|.344
|SLG
|.375
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|22/8
|K/BB
|20/6
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.70 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
