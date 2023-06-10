Alex Pietrangelo will be in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center. Fancy a wager on Pietrangelo in the Golden Knights-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

Pietrangelo has scored a goal in 10 of 73 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Pietrangelo has a point in 35 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points 13 times.

In 30 of 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 73 Games 7 54 Points 0 11 Goals 0 43 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.