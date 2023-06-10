Alex Pietrangelo Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Final Game 4
Alex Pietrangelo will be in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center. Fancy a wager on Pietrangelo in the Golden Knights-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Alex Pietrangelo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info
Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights
- In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.
- Pietrangelo has scored a goal in 10 of 73 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Pietrangelo has a point in 35 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points 13 times.
- In 30 of 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.
- Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Panthers
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|73
|Games
|7
|54
|Points
|0
|11
|Goals
|0
|43
|Assists
|0
