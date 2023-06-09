The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (batting .267 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 49), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this season (32.7%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 24 of 49 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .310 AVG .369 .355 OBP .423 .507 SLG .538 6 XBH 7 4 HR 2 7 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings