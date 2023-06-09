Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (batting .267 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Estrada has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 49), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this season (32.7%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 24 of 49 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.310
|AVG
|.369
|.355
|OBP
|.423
|.507
|SLG
|.538
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Stroman (6-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.39), 10th in WHIP (1.000), and 47th in K/9 (7.7).
