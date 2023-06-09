Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Friday, Mitch Haniger (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is batting .222 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Haniger has gotten a hit in 19 of 36 games this year (52.8%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (22.2%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Haniger has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (36.1%), including six multi-run games (16.7%).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.39), 10th in WHIP (1.000), and 47th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
