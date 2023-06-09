On Friday, Mitch Haniger (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is batting .222 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Haniger has gotten a hit in 19 of 36 games this year (52.8%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (22.2%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Haniger has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (36.1%), including six multi-run games (16.7%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings