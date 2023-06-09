Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cubs - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mike Yastrzemski and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs and Marcus Stroman on June 9 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 27 of 42 games this year (64.3%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (23.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 42), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this season (26.2%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (54.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.39 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.
