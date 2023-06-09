Mike Yastrzemski and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs and Marcus Stroman on June 9 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 27 of 42 games this year (64.3%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (23.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 42), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this season (26.2%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 23 games this season (54.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings